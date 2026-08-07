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Gallery Conversation | Constellations: Celebrating the Legacies of Betye Saar

Gallery Conversation | Constellations: Celebrating the Legacies of Betye Saar

Barbara and Lee Maimon Teaching Gallery, Level 2 | Free, drop-in

Explore special exhibition Constellations: Celebrating the Legacies of Betye Saar through an interdisciplinary gallery conversation with Joyce Robinson, assistant director, and Nashormeh N. R. Lindo, doctoral candidate in art education and African American and diaspora studies.

Palmer Museum of Art
12:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
https://palmermuseum.psu.edu/