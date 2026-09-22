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Gallery Conversation | America Works: Building and Sustaining the Nation

Gallery Conversation | America Works: Building and Sustaining the Nation

Explore special exhibition America Works through an interdisciplinary gallery conversation with faculty curators and professors Kate Ragon, Carla Lima Aranzaes, and Arthur Matthews from Penn State’s School of Labor and Employment Relations in the College of the Liberal Arts.

Sign language interpretation will be provided for this gallery conversation

Palmer Museum of Art
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
https://palmermuseum.psu.edu/