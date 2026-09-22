Gallery Conversation | America Works: Building and Sustaining the Nation
Gallery Conversation | America Works: Building and Sustaining the Nation
Explore special exhibition America Works through an interdisciplinary gallery conversation with faculty curators and professors Kate Ragon, Carla Lima Aranzaes, and Arthur Matthews from Penn State’s School of Labor and Employment Relations in the College of the Liberal Arts.
Sign language interpretation will be provided for this gallery conversation
Palmer Museum of Art
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu