FUN FAIR at State College Friends School
FUN FAIR at State College Friends School
Come one, come all! State College Friends School is thrilled to announce the return of our beloved FUN FAIR! Get ready for a day of family-friendly fun carnival style games, a bounce house, face painting, crafts to make, a bake sale, and apple cider slushies! This is a free event, open to everyone, so bring the whole family and get ready to make new memories. We can't wait to celebrate with you!
State College Friends School
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
State College Friends School
814-237-8386
esmith@scfriends.org
State College Friends School
1900 University Dr.State College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142378386
esmith@scfriends.org