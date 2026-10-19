Extending our celebration of America at 250, From the New World brings together two of the most beloved works in orchestral music by composers whose lives were transformed by their time in the United States.

Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2, performed by Ian Duh in his Nittany Valley Symphony solo debur, moves from darkness into hard-won optimism combining emotional depth with staggering vurtuosity.

Dvorak's iconic "New World" Stmphony captures the beauty and spirit of America in symphonic form, blending influences from African American spirituals and Native American musical traditions encountered during his stay in the United States into a work of sweeping lyricism and unforgettable melodies.

Filled with soaring melodies and staggering orchestral power, From the New World invites audiences into an evening shaped by discovery, beauty, ans wonder.