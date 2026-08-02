From Seeds to Handmade Art: Crafting with Gourds

“Crafting with Gourds” comprises two sessions that will cover the full process of creating decorative gourds. Session One: cleaning, preparing and painting with acrylics; Session Two: additional decorating techniques to final finishing.

Session One: Saturday, August 29th 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Session Two: Saturday, September 5th 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

At NatureWorks Park, 108 Bedford St, Hollidaysburg

