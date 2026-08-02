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From Seeds to Handmade Art: Crafting with Gourds

From Seeds to Handmade Art: Crafting with Gourds

“Crafting with Gourds” comprises two sessions that will cover the full process of creating decorative gourds. Session One: cleaning, preparing and painting with acrylics; Session Two: additional decorating techniques to final finishing.

Session One: Saturday, August 29th 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Session Two: Saturday, September 5th 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
At NatureWorks Park, 108 Bedford St, Hollidaysburg

NatureWorks Park
$15-$20
Every week through Sep 05, 2026.
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Blair County
8149405989
blairmg@psu.edu
https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/blair

Artist Group Info

Cathy Schwartz
crs80@psu.edu
NatureWorks Park
108 Bedford St
Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648