Free Tech Help Session
Free Tech Help Session
Have questions about your smartphone or tablet? Presented by Mid-State Literacy Council, you can bring your devices to the Centre Hall Area Branch Library and trained tutors will answer your questions on September 23 from 1-2:30pm. Registration required.
To register, email Amanda Giedroc at agiedroc@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org or call (814) 238-1809.
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org