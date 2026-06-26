FREE SALE for AFRICA – Friday, July 10th, and Saturday, July 11th, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. at Our Lady of Victory Activities Center (820 Westerly Pkwy., State College PA). What is a FREE SALE? - it is just like a yard sale except all items are FREE. Items to include tables of household items, games, tools, toys, books, videos, camping gear, garden equipment, odds-and-ends, shells and minerals and much more! Free-will donations are accepted and all will go to support St. Rita's School in Cameroon, Africa, a school serving both handicapped and non-handicapped students. (We will also have a sales table.) For info: Dr. Andrew Sicree, 814-867-6263 or sicree@verizon.net

