FREE Home Energy Efficiency Workshop for Centre County Residents
FREE Home Energy Efficiency Workshop for Centre County Residents
This workshop helps renters and homeowners learn simple, practical ways to lower energy costs while improving comfort and safety at home. Participants gain an understanding of home energy assessments and discover helpful resources, such as incentives, financing options, and utility programs, that can make energy saving improvements more affordable and achievable. Sign-up here: bit.ly/3ueazcw
Patton Township Municipal Building
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The HOME Foundation
814-954-4215
sgorski@housingtransitions.org
Artist Group Info
Shirley Gorski
sgorski@housingtransitions.org
Patton Township Municipal Building
100 Patton PlazaState College, Pennsylvania 16803