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FREE Home Energy Efficiency Workshop for Centre County Residents

FREE Home Energy Efficiency Workshop for Centre County Residents

This workshop helps renters and homeowners learn simple, practical ways to lower energy costs while improving comfort and safety at home. Participants gain an understanding of home energy assessments and discover helpful resources, such as incentives, financing options, and utility programs, that can make energy saving improvements more affordable and achievable. Sign-up here: bit.ly/3ueazcw

Patton Township Municipal Building
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The HOME Foundation
814-954-4215
sgorski@housingtransitions.org
The HOME Foundation

Artist Group Info

Shirley Gorski
sgorski@housingtransitions.org
www.thehomefoundationcc.org/
Patton Township Municipal Building
100 Patton Plaza
State College, Pennsylvania 16803