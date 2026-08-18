Free Classical Guitar Recital by Peter Fletcher, A Carnegie Hall Performance Artist

The Livonia Cemetery Association is proud to host a Classical Guitar Recital by Peter Fletcher, A Carnegie Hall Performance Artist.

The 1 hour recital will be held on Sunday September 13th at 2:30 pm, at Grace Chapel, at 7101 Brush Valley Road (aka Route 192), Livonia, PA.

The admission is FREE, with voluntary donations, to support the maintenance fund for the historic Chapel, gratefully accepted.

We regret that this historic building is not currently wheelchair accessible, and seating will be first come, first served.