Free Classical Guitar Recital by Peter Fletcher, A Carnegie Hall Performance Artist
Free Classical Guitar Recital by Peter Fletcher, A Carnegie Hall Performance Artist
The Livonia Cemetery Association is proud to host a Classical Guitar Recital by Peter Fletcher, A Carnegie Hall Performance Artist.
The 1 hour recital will be held on Sunday September 13th at 2:30 pm, at Grace Chapel, at 7101 Brush Valley Road (aka Route 192), Livonia, PA.
The admission is FREE, with voluntary donations, to support the maintenance fund for the historic Chapel, gratefully accepted.
We regret that this historic building is not currently wheelchair accessible, and seating will be first come, first served.
Grace Chapel, Miles Township, Centre County PA
02:15 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Livonia Cemetery Association
8144357387
cdmacneal@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Peter Fletcher
pf.guitarist@gmail.com
Grace Chapel, Miles Township, Centre County PA
7101 Brush Valley Road (aka Route 192), Livonia Pennsylvania 16872Rebersburg, Pennsylvania 16872
814.349.2223
mysletson@gmail.com