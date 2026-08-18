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Free Classical Guitar Recital by Peter Fletcher, A Carnegie Hall Performance Artist

Free Classical Guitar Recital by Peter Fletcher, A Carnegie Hall Performance Artist

The Livonia Cemetery Association is proud to host a Classical Guitar Recital by Peter Fletcher, A Carnegie Hall Performance Artist.

The 1 hour recital will be held on Sunday September 13th at 2:30 pm, at Grace Chapel, at 7101 Brush Valley Road (aka Route 192), Livonia, PA.
The admission is FREE, with voluntary donations, to support the maintenance fund for the historic Chapel, gratefully accepted.
We regret that this historic building is not currently wheelchair accessible, and seating will be first come, first served.

Grace Chapel, Miles Township, Centre County PA
02:15 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Livonia Cemetery Association
8144357387
cdmacneal@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Peter Fletcher
pf.guitarist@gmail.com
peterfletcher.com
Grace Chapel, Miles Township, Centre County PA
7101 Brush Valley Road (aka Route 192), Livonia Pennsylvania 16872
Rebersburg, Pennsylvania 16872
814.349.2223
mysletson@gmail.com