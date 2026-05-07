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Free Choral Concert to Benefit Community Food Distribution

Free Choral Concert to Benefit Community Food Distribution

The public is invited to a free benefit concert of choral music on Saturday, June 27 at 4 PM at Grace Lutheran Church, 205 South Garner Street, in State College. The event raises food and funds for the church’s semi-monthly community food distribution. Celestial Sounds, formed from the Lenten Ecumenical Choir, will present the program before traveling onward to sing in Italy. For details email arts@glcpa.org.

Grace Lutheran Church
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grace Lutheran Church
814-238-2478
churchoffice@glcpa.org
http://www.glcpa.org

Artist Group Info

Laurel Sanders, Director, Celestial Sounds Choir (Lenten Ecumenical Choir)
lsanders@glcpa.org
www.glcpa.org
Grace Lutheran Church
205 South Garner Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
lsanders@glcpa.org
http://www.glcpa.org