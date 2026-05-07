Free Choral Concert to Benefit Community Food Distribution

The public is invited to a free benefit concert of choral music on Saturday, June 27 at 4 PM at Grace Lutheran Church, 205 South Garner Street, in State College. The event raises food and funds for the church’s semi-monthly community food distribution. Celestial Sounds, formed from the Lenten Ecumenical Choir, will present the program before traveling onward to sing in Italy. For details email arts@glcpa.org.