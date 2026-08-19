Foxdale Village Garage and Plant Sale
Foxdale Village Garage and Plant Sale
Huge garage sale with high-quality items including housewares and kitchenware, home decor and collectibles, holiday decorations, jewelry, furniture and lamps, linens, appliances and electronics, art and picture frames, games and books, model trains, and more! Also plants and home-baked goodies. Foxdale's upper parking lot, next to Friends School at 1900 University Drive.
Foxdale Village
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Foxdale Village Residents Association
Foxdale Village
500 East Marylyn AvenueState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-238-3322
admissions@foxdalevillage.org