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Foxdale Village Garage and Plant Sale

Foxdale Village Garage and Plant Sale

Huge garage sale with high-quality items including housewares and kitchenware, home decor and collectibles, holiday decorations, jewelry, furniture and lamps, linens, appliances and electronics, art and picture frames, games and books, model trains, and more! Also plants and home-baked goodies. Foxdale's upper parking lot, next to Friends School at 1900 University Drive.

Foxdale Village
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Foxdale Village Residents Association
Foxdale Village
500 East Marylyn Avenue
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-238-3322
admissions@foxdalevillage.org
foxdalevillage.org