Four-church progressive pipe-organ concert

Two young Juilliard-trained organists will play four historic pipe organs in downtown Huntingdon churches that are within easy walking distance of each other -- St. John's Episcopal, First Baptist, the Abbey Church, and the Presbyterian Church. The performers, Aaron Patterson and Cecily DeMarco, will present a varied program intended to show off each of the instruments, the oldest of which dates to 1903. Tickets are $25 each and are available from the Huntingdon County Arts Council.