Four-church progressive pipe-organ concert
Four-church progressive pipe-organ concert
Two young Juilliard-trained organists will play four historic pipe organs in downtown Huntingdon churches that are within easy walking distance of each other -- St. John's Episcopal, First Baptist, the Abbey Church, and the Presbyterian Church. The performers, Aaron Patterson and Cecily DeMarco, will present a varied program intended to show off each of the instruments, the oldest of which dates to 1903. Tickets are $25 each and are available from the Huntingdon County Arts Council.
St John's Episcopal Church, Huntingdon, and three other churches
$25
12:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Huntingdon Landmarks, Inc., and the Huntingdon County Arts Council
814-643-6220
info@huntingdoncountyarts.com
St John's Episcopal Church, Huntingdon, and three other churches
212 Penn StreetHuntingdon, Pennsylvania 16652