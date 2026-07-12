Fly fishing can be a fun way to fish for the first time or it can present a new experience for seasoned anglers. Anyone, ages 12+ and older with an interest in learning the basics of fly fishing equipment, knot tying, casting techniques and on the water skills is welcome. It is the perfect opportunity to learn fly fishing basics and meet other fly anglers. All equipment is provided. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To register, visit http://www.fishandboat.com