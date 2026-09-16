FLAVORS OF FALL: GOOD EATS, SWEET TREATS

Trinity United Church of Christ in Centre Hall, PA invites everyone to join us in

celebrating the delicious “Flavors of Fall: Good Eats and Sweet Treats” on Thursday,

October 15, 2026 from 5-7pm. More than 1 dozen various apple and pumpkin desserts

will be featured & can be paired with ice cream. Other foods available include

barbeque, hot dogs, baked beans & beverages including apple cider! All proceeds will

be used to support our Penns Valley neighbors in need.

Trinity UCC – 104 N Penna Ave, Centre Hall PA