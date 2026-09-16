Flavors of Fall: Good Eats, Sweet Treats
Flavors of Fall: Good Eats, Sweet Treats
FLAVORS OF FALL: GOOD EATS, SWEET TREATS
Trinity United Church of Christ in Centre Hall, PA invites everyone to join us in
celebrating the delicious “Flavors of Fall: Good Eats and Sweet Treats” on Thursday,
October 15, 2026 from 5-7pm. More than 1 dozen various apple and pumpkin desserts
will be featured & can be paired with ice cream. Other foods available include
barbeque, hot dogs, baked beans & beverages including apple cider! All proceeds will
be used to support our Penns Valley neighbors in need.
Trinity UCC – 104 N Penna Ave, Centre Hall PA
Trinity United Church of Christ Church
$3.00 - $5.00
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Trinity UCC - SALT Committee
8143642120
soprano1015@gmail.com
Trinity United Church of Christ Church
104 N Pennsylvania AveCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
8143642120
soprano1015@gmail.com