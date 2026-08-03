First Friday and Juneteenth Exhibition Closing

Aug 7, Friday, 5-8PM First Friday event

6-7PM: Eric Ian Farmer and collage table

Join us for First Friday as we close out our Juneteenth exhibition with music and community art-making.

From 6 to 7pm, State College native Eric Ian Farmer will perform. While he plays, stop by the collage table for "My Juneteenth," where you can create something that reflects what Juneteenth means to you.