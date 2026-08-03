First Friday and Juneteenth Exhibition Closing
First Friday and Juneteenth Exhibition Closing
Aug 7, Friday, 5-8PM First Friday event
6-7PM: Eric Ian Farmer and collage table
Join us for First Friday as we close out our Juneteenth exhibition with music and community art-making.
From 6 to 7pm, State College native Eric Ian Farmer will perform. While he plays, stop by the collage table for "My Juneteenth," where you can create something that reflects what Juneteenth means to you.
Woskob Family Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Woskob Family Gallery
146 S Allen St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801