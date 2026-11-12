First Day Celebration

Start off the New Year by getting off on the right foot with Friends, family and food! The Friends of Canoe Creek will be there with a fire, hot beverages and snacks including hot dogs (available with a donation). You can enjoy the campfire drinking hot chocolate and talk to friends and enjoy the first day of the year! We’ll take a First Day Hike at 2:00 pm so dress for the weather – we’ll have options for long or short hikes. Bring the whole family to join the fun and Friends!

Wentz Education Center

