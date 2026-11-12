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First Day Celebration

First Day Celebration

Start off the New Year by getting off on the right foot with Friends, family and food! The Friends of Canoe Creek will be there with a fire, hot beverages and snacks including hot dogs (available with a donation). You can enjoy the campfire drinking hot chocolate and talk to friends and enjoy the first day of the year! We’ll take a First Day Hike at 2:00 pm so dress for the weather – we’ll have options for long or short hikes. Bring the whole family to join the fun and Friends!
Wentz Education Center

Canoe Creek State Park
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 1 Jan 2027
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek Rd
Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov
www.dcnr.pa.gov