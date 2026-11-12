First Day Celebration
First Day Celebration
Start off the New Year by getting off on the right foot with Friends, family and food! The Friends of Canoe Creek will be there with a fire, hot beverages and snacks including hot dogs (available with a donation). You can enjoy the campfire drinking hot chocolate and talk to friends and enjoy the first day of the year! We’ll take a First Day Hike at 2:00 pm so dress for the weather – we’ll have options for long or short hikes. Bring the whole family to join the fun and Friends!
Wentz Education Center
Canoe Creek State Park
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 1 Jan 2027
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek RdHollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov