Firewood 4 Good - Free Firewood Pickup Days

Helping Our Neighbors – Free Firewood!

Can you or someone you know use some help this winter staying warm, safe, and dry?

Are you finding it a challenge paying your gas, oil, electricity, or wood/pellet bills?

Do you have wood-burning equipment like a fireplace, wood stove, or wood boiler?

WE CAN HELP.

Here is the way to receive your firewood:

Contact the Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church by call or email:

~ Call: 814-355-2208

~ Email: gbrvumcsecretary@gmail.com

Provide the full name, address, phone number, and email for the person and location to receive the wood (and your contact information if you are helping the recipient).

Let us know 3 things:

~ How much firewood you would like?

A standard pickup bed holds about 1/3 of a cord (called a “face” cord)

We can provide up to a cord per request

~ What length firewood you would like?

Standard length is 16 inches, and will vary from approximately 12 to 18 inches (will fit most equipment, and we try not to waste good wood).

Let us know if you can take “chunks” under 12 inches. We often have those to provide a larger amount for you.

Can you pick up or need delivery?

~ Pickups are the 3rd Saturday of each month, October through March, 10:00 am to noon.

• Please arrive with your vehicle or trailer for us to load your wood.

• We will record the person picking up and the recipient (if different) for our records.

~ Deliveries to a limited range around the church occur also on those same Saturdays.

~ Emergency pickups and deliveries can be arranged.

We cut to length, split, and stack for drying on our property prior to delivery. We measure the moisture content of the wood we deliver to be sure it is ready. We provide only hard firewood (many tree species, no pine).

We look forward to warming you up this winter!

GBRVUMC Firewood 4 Good Program

112 Trinity Court Bellefonte (off 550 / Buffalo Run Road, near the State College Airport)

