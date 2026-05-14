Film Talk: The Princess Bride
Film Talk: The Princess Bride
Want to watch The Princess Bride at the library with other movie lovers? As you wish.
Stop in to watch the classic 1987 fantasy adventure film “The Princess Bride” at the Bellefonte Library on Friday, June 5th at 1pm. Stay afterwards for a discussion! No registration needed.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516