Film Talk: State Fair
Film Talk: State Fair
Stop by the Bellefonte Library to watch Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “State Fair” on Friday, August 7 at 1pm. Rated G. Come to watch the film, stay for the discussion! No registration required.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516