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Film Talk: State Fair

Film Talk: State Fair

Stop by the Bellefonte Library to watch Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “State Fair” on Friday, August 7 at 1pm. Rated G. Come to watch the film, stay for the discussion! No registration required.

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte