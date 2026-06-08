Film Talk: Jurassic Park
Film Talk: Jurassic Park
Stop by the Bellefonte Library to watch the Spielberg classic Jurassic Park - eat snacks, connect with movie lovers, and discuss the film! Join us in the community room on Friday, July 10th at 1pm.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516