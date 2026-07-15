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Film Talk: Dog Day Afternoon

Film Talk: Dog Day Afternoon

Join us for a virtual discussion about the movie Dog Day Afternoon on Friday, August 21 at 1pm. Watch the film from the comfort of your own home, then join us on Zoom for a group discussion.

To register, email film@CentreCountyLibrary.org and let us know if you need to borrow a copy of the film.

Virtual Event
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Virtual Event
online
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