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Film Talk: Bad Day At Black Rock

Film Talk: Bad Day At Black Rock

Stop by the Bellefonte Library on September 4 at 1pm to watch the classic film "Bad Day at Black Rock" (Rated PG), eat snacks, and discuss it afterwards.

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte