Film Talk: Bad Day At Black Rock
Film Talk: Bad Day At Black Rock
Stop by the Bellefonte Library on September 4 at 1pm to watch the classic film "Bad Day at Black Rock" (Rated PG), eat snacks, and discuss it afterwards.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516