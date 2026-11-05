Film Talk: 9 To 5
Film Talk: 9 To 5
Come watch "9 To 5" (Rated PG) at the Bellefonte Library, eat snacks, and discuss it afterwards! Join us at 1pm in the Bellefonte Library Community Room on Friday, December 11. No registration needed.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516