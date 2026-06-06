Film Screening and Community Conversation: "All The Empty Rooms"

The Centre County Interfaith Coalition for Gun Safety (CCIC4GS) invites you to a screening and discussion of All the Empty Rooms on Saturday, June 20, at 7:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County. As part of our observance of Gun Safety Awareness Month and in recognition of the Centre County Commissioners’ 2026 Proclamation for Secure Firearm Storage, the event will bring community members together to reflect on the lives affected by firearm-related loss and discuss ways to promote gun safety in our community.

All the Empty Rooms won the 2026 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film and follows veteran CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp during a seven-year project documenting the preserved bedrooms of children killed in school shootings. Producers from the film will join us via Zoom for the post-screening discussion at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County.