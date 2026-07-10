Feast for the Land

Join us for a community dinner supporting environmental conservation in Central Pennsylvania! On Wednesday, July 22 from 4:30–9 PM, head to The Greek (102 Clinton Ave) and dine with a purpose. The Greek will donate 20% of sales to ClearWater Conservancy when you present this flyer or mention ClearWater when ordering.

ClearWater Conservancy's mission is to conserve and restore our natural resources through land conservation, water resources stewardship, and environmental outreach across Central Pennsylvania — working together for people and place to nurture a healthy environment and thriving communities in the heart of Pennsylvania.

Whether you're dining in or ordering takeout, your meal directly supports that work. Bring your family, invite your friends, and make a night of it!

