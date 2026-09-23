Family Day: Build Together

Discover how artists transform everyday materials into extraordinary works of art. Inspired by Dreaming American Futures: Invitational 250, explore the creative process of assemblage through hands-on artmaking, gallery experiences, and conversations with exhibiting artist Rebecca Horwitt. Presented in collaboration with the Arboretum at Penn State, families will discover how artists collect, combine, layer, and transform everyday materials into meaningful works of art. Gather and combine unexpected materials to create an artwork inspired by who you are or the future you imagine. Join us for an afternoon of creativity for all ages!