© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fall Plant Sales at the Centre Furnace Mansion

Fall Plant Sales at the Centre Furnace Mansion

The Centre Furnace Mansion Gardeners Fall Plant Sales are back on Thursday, September 10, September 17 and October 1 9:00 a.m. – 5:00p.m. Perennials, herbs, shrubs and trees will be for sale while there is time before winter to acclimate them to their new home. Proceeds benefit the gardens and grounds of the Centre Furnace Mansion.

Centre Furnace Mansion
Every week through Sep 17, 2026.
Thursday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Centre County Historical Society
(814) 234-4779
info@centrecountyhistory.org
http://www.centrehistory.org

Artist Group Info

info@centrecountyhistory.org
Centre Furnace Mansion
1001 E. College Ave.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142344779
info@centrecountyhistory.org
http://www.centrehistory.org