Fall Plant Sales at the Centre Furnace Mansion
Fall Plant Sales at the Centre Furnace Mansion
The Centre Furnace Mansion Gardeners Fall Plant Sales are back on Thursday, September 10, September 17 and October 1 9:00 a.m. – 5:00p.m. Perennials, herbs, shrubs and trees will be for sale while there is time before winter to acclimate them to their new home. Proceeds benefit the gardens and grounds of the Centre Furnace Mansion.
Centre Furnace Mansion
Every week through Sep 17, 2026.
Thursday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Centre County Historical Society
(814) 234-4779
info@centrecountyhistory.org
Artist Group Info
info@centrecountyhistory.org
Centre Furnace Mansion
1001 E. College Ave.State College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142344779
info@centrecountyhistory.org