Fall Foliage Bike Ride
Fall Foliage Bike Ride
Join us for our annual fall foliage bicycle ride/walk along the Ghost Town Trail. Riders are invited to first drop their bikes off at the Ebensburg Trailhead (YPCC), drive to where they plan to end their ride (Vintondale, 13 miles; Dilltown, 18.9 miles or Saylor Park, 31.6 miles), park their car and catch the bus back to the Ebensburg Trailhead.
Ghost Town Trail
12:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ebensburg Main Street Partnership
Ghost Town Trail