Fall Foliage Bike Ride

Join us for our annual fall foliage bicycle ride/walk along the Ghost Town Trail. Riders are invited to first drop their bikes off at the Ebensburg Trailhead (YPCC), drive to where they plan to end their ride (Vintondale, 13 miles; Dilltown, 18.9 miles or Saylor Park, 31.6 miles), park their car and catch the bus back to the Ebensburg Trailhead.