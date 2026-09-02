Fall Crafternoon: Mop Ghosties

Adults and teens are invited to make their own cute ghost decoration for Halloween using only a few simple items at the Bellefonte Library on Monday, October 12 at 5:30pm! All supplies are provided. Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc4izVfwTw9zPawZKixEqFzm243wdORl3-Jo9Xm7AbRwvXtiQ/viewform