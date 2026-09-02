© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fall Crafternoon: Mop Ghosties

Fall Crafternoon: Mop Ghosties

Adults and teens are invited to make their own cute ghost decoration for Halloween using only a few simple items at the Bellefonte Library on Monday, October 12 at 5:30pm! All supplies are provided. Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc4izVfwTw9zPawZKixEqFzm243wdORl3-Jo9Xm7AbRwvXtiQ/viewform

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte