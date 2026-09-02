Fall Crafternoon: Mop Ghosties
Fall Crafternoon: Mop Ghosties
Adults and teens are invited to make their own cute ghost decoration for Halloween using only a few simple items at the Bellefonte Library on Monday, October 12 at 5:30pm! All supplies are provided. Registration required.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc4izVfwTw9zPawZKixEqFzm243wdORl3-Jo9Xm7AbRwvXtiQ/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516