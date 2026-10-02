Eric Ian Farmer presents… A Mashup of The Americas!

Come join Eric Ian Farmer, Naty Martinez, Pepe Barcellos, Nevaris, and Mickey Klein for an evening transcending and traversing the Americas!

Featuring original songs and popular songs in English, Spanish, Portugese!

Led by singer/songwriter ERIC IAN FARMER (vox/guitar/cajon), who has done some of his growing up artistically on Elk Creek’s stages, has opened for the Soweto Gospel Choir, Bettye LaVette, Luciane Dom, and Rusted Root; performed at Musikfest (Bethlehem PA); and served on the faculty at Folk College (Juniata College).

Composer, guitarist, and music educator from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, PEPE BARCELLOS (guitar/vocals), has traveled the world leading Brazilian guitar and percussion workshops. Pepe has released two albums of original songs, composed music for film, theatre, dance, and animation, and published and presented songwriting music education research in major international and national venues.

A featured singer in local Latin band Orquesta Mi Amor, NATY MARTINEZ (vocals) is a vibrant 20-something musician from Venezuela. She comes from a family of singers and percussionists who have helped her develop skills as a singer and have shaped her passion for music. After years of playing different genres and performing around the State College area, Naty has cultivated a style that reflects a mix of traditional Latin music and her love for jazz and R&B.

With Mexican and European roots, NEVARIS (congas) is a musician from NYC who leads the band Nevaris Project. Having formerly worked under the project name “Loud Apartment,” Nevaris is best known for his multiple collaborations with legendary NY producer/bassist Bill Laswell, including 2023’s “Reverberations,” which Carlos Santana endorsed as “Supreme Creativity.”

Holding down the bottom, this lineup is rounded out by MICKEY KLEIN (electric bass), who plays often with Eric Ian Farmer and has a decades-long history performing in bands across genres on the State College music scene and in the mid-Atlantic region.

These artists all make their home in State College.

