Epic Worlds and Celestial Prophecies: Exploring the Between Earth and Sky Trilogy with Rebecca Roanhorse

Step into a sprawling world of celestial magic, political intrigue, and ancient prophecies with New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Roanhorse as we dive deep into her acclaimed Between Earth and Sky trilogy. Black Sun, Fevered Star, and Mirrored Heavens are inspired by the rich and diverse cultures of the pre-Columbian Americas, reshaping modern speculative fiction with unmissable worldbuilding.

Black Sun, the first book in the trilogy, introduces us to the holy city of Tova. The winter solstice is usually a time for celebration and renewal, but this year it coincides with a solar eclipse, a rare celestial event proscribed by the Sun Priest as an unbalancing of the world.

Meanwhile, a ship launches from a distant city bound for Tova and set to arrive on the solstice. The captain of the ship, Xiala, is a disgraced Teek whose song can calm the waters around her as easily as it can warp a man’s mind. Her ship carries one passenger. Described as harmless, the passenger, Serapio, is a young man, blind, scarred, and cloaked in destiny. As Xiala well knows, when a man is described as harmless, he usually ends up being a villain.

Whether you are a longtime fan of the trilogy or searching for your next immersive fantasy read, this is an event you won’t want to miss out on.

Register today to go behind the scenes with one of speculative fiction's most exciting voices!

https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/5100

About the Author:

Rebecca Roanhorse is a New York Times bestselling and Nebula, Hugo, and Locus Award-winning speculative fiction writer. She has published multiple award-winning short stories and novels, including two novels in The Sixth World series, Star Wars: Resistance Reborn, Race to the Sun for the Rick Riordan imprint, and the Hugo Award-winning epic fantasy trilogy Between Earth and Sky. She was the guest editor of America’s Best Science Fiction and Fantasy (2023) and a contributor to the New York Times “100 Best Books of the 21st Century.” She has also written for Marvel comics and games, and her TV writing includes FX’s A Murder at the End of the World, and the Marvel series Echo for Disney+. She has had her own work optioned by Paramount, Amazon Studios, Netflix, and AMC Studios.

This and all library programs are made possible by your donations to Schlow Library Foundation.