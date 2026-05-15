© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ebensburg PotatoFest

Ebensburg PotatoFest

The Ebensburg PotatoFest is an annual event in Ebensburg, PA celebrating Cambria County potatoes and its growers. It is held on the last Saturday of September each year! The county is the second largest supplier of potatoes in the state. The festival is a fun-filled day of arts, crafts, entertainment, and food for the entire family. Entertainers perform throughout the day with music to please all ages. Over 200 crafters and artisans line the streets for blocks with homemade wares and food of all kinds. Join in the festivities and spend the day in our beautiful community!

Downtown Ebensburg
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Ebensburg Main Street Partnership
https://ebensburgpa.com/main-street-partnership/
Downtown Ebensburg
300 W. High Street
Ebensburg, Pennsylvania 15931
(814) 472-8780
dkoss@ebensburgpa.com
http://ebensburgpa.com/potatofest/