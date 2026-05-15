The Ebensburg PotatoFest is an annual event in Ebensburg, PA celebrating Cambria County potatoes and its growers. It is held on the last Saturday of September each year! The county is the second largest supplier of potatoes in the state. The festival is a fun-filled day of arts, crafts, entertainment, and food for the entire family. Entertainers perform throughout the day with music to please all ages. Over 200 crafters and artisans line the streets for blocks with homemade wares and food of all kinds. Join in the festivities and spend the day in our beautiful community!