Ebensburg Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

Ebensburg’s Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony are a special tribute to those who have served and sacrificed from the American Revolution to our current generation of service members. The Memorial Day Ceremony in Veteran’s Park will follow the parade at 10:30 a.m. In the case of inclement weather, the parade will not be held and the ceremony will take place inside at the Ebensburg Presbyterian Church, 200 North Center Street at 10:30 a.m.