East End Social World Cup Watch Party

Continuing the World Cup community spirit, State College is hosting another free “watch party” event, for the Türkiye-vs-USA game this Thursday, June 25. There will be a big inflatable screen showing the game in the “East End Social”, pedestrian-only area, on Hiester Street. The live stream will start at 8:30 PM, with kickoff being at 10 PM on Thursday. This free, family-friendly event is open to all ages—bring your friends, family, lawn chair, and soccer spirit for an exciting evening of community and celebration.