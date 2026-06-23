East End Social World Cup Watch Party
East End Social World Cup Watch Party
Continuing the World Cup community spirit, State College is hosting another free “watch party” event, for the Türkiye-vs-USA game this Thursday, June 25. There will be a big inflatable screen showing the game in the “East End Social”, pedestrian-only area, on Hiester Street. The live stream will start at 8:30 PM, with kickoff being at 10 PM on Thursday. This free, family-friendly event is open to all ages—bring your friends, family, lawn chair, and soccer spirit for an exciting evening of community and celebration.
East End Social
08:30 PM - 12:00 AM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown State College Improvement District
814-238-7004
dsc@downtownstatecollege.com
East End Social
Hiester Street (100 block)State College, Pennsylvania 16803
814-206-6514
man.mor@gmail.com