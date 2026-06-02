Drop-In Tour: Pride!

Discover the Palmer’s world-class collections and exhibitions with a friendly and knowledgeable museum guide. Each tour explores a theme, lasts about one hour, and includes close-looking through discussion and experiential learning opportunities. Guided tours start in the Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Lobby. Join us for these free drop-in tours. Sign language interpretation for drop-in tours is offered upon request. Interpretation services must be requested in advance and are subject to interpreter availability. Please contact Bronwyn Flemming at bmf5778@psu.edu.