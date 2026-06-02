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Drop-In Tour: Pride!

Drop-In Tour: Pride!

Discover the Palmer’s world-class collections and exhibitions with a friendly and knowledgeable museum guide. Each tour explores a theme, lasts about one hour, and includes close-looking through discussion and experiential learning opportunities. Guided tours start in the Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Lobby. Join us for these free drop-in tours. Sign language interpretation for drop-in tours is offered upon request. Interpretation services must be requested in advance and are subject to interpreter availability. Please contact Bronwyn Flemming at bmf5778@psu.edu.

Palmer Museum of Art.
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Palmer Museum of Art.
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://www.palmermuseum.psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://palmermuseum.psu.edu/