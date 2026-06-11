Drop-in Tour: American Art & Social History
Drop-in Tour: American Art & Social History
Discover the Palmer’s world-class collections and exhibitions with a friendly and knowledgeable museum guide. Each tour explores a theme, lasts about one hour, and includes close-looking through discussion and experiential learning opportunities. Guided tours start in the Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Lobby. Join us for these free drop-in tours. Sign language interpretation for drop-in tours is offered upon request. Interpretation services must be requested in advance and are subject to interpreter availability. Please contact Bronwyn Flemming at bmf5778@psu.edu.
Palmer Museum of Art.
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Palmer Museum of Art.
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu