Drop-In Ornament Decorating
Drop-In Ornament Decorating
Drop by the Centre Hall Area Branch Library to decorate holiday ornaments during Centre Hall Community Christmas from 10am-1:30pm on Saturday, December 12! No registration needed, just bring your holiday cheer!
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
10:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org