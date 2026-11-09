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Drop-In Ornament Decorating

Drop-In Ornament Decorating

Drop by the Centre Hall Area Branch Library to decorate holiday ornaments during Centre Hall Community Christmas from 10am-1:30pm on Saturday, December 12! No registration needed, just bring your holiday cheer!

Centre Hall Area Branch Library
10:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl Street
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall