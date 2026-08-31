Dreams of the Forest opens the Nittany Valley Symphony's 60th Anniversary Season with an afternoon of music inspired by forests, folklore, and imagination.

From the sensual dreamscape of Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, through the dark Nordic storytelling of Sibelius's The Wood Nymph, to the autumnal warmth and emotional depth of Brahms' Symphony No. 3, the program explores the many ways composers have transformed the natural world into music of mystery, longing, and reflection.

Both intimate and cinematic in scale, Dreams of the Forest invites audiences into a world where landscapes become emotional journeys and orchestral music becomes a space for escape and wonder.