Dreaming American Futures: Invitational 250 exhibition at the Palmer Museum

Dreaming American Futures: Invitational 250 is mounted in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. The Declaration of Independence and its famous preamble, proclaimed on July 4, 1776, established the aspirational tenets of our republic as the founders of the country looked to the future. In the spirit of democracy, we invited artists to submit works that address the following forward-looking themes: Activating Change, Bridging the Divide, Pursuit of Happiness, and A More Perfect Union.

A team of jurors reviewed nearly 300 entries and selected works by 50 artists including Penn State students, faculty, and staff; alumni who reside in the state of Pennsylvania; and local artists who live within a 50-mile radius of State College.

The works on view, all completed within the last two years, include paintings, sculpture, ceramics, mixed-media assemblages, photographs, and works on paper. Stylistically, they range from naturalistic realism to abstraction. Common threads include family memories, historical legacies, the American Dream, freedom of speech, the fragility and beauty of democracy, and cultural identities enriched by a long history of immigration.