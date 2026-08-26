Draw the Line's Excellent Tribute to Hall-of-Famers, Aerosmith

On Friday, September 4th, 8 pm, Draw the Line will perform their most excellent Tribute to Aerosmith. Draw the Line - the “Officially Endorsed Aerosmith Tribute Show” - originated near Boston Massachusetts, the same as Aerosmith themselves. Established in 1991, Draw the Line has been touring for more than 30 years spanning the continental United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe. DTL has played over 3,000 shows to sold out audiences of up to 20,000 people, from the MGM Grand Arena Las Vegas to festivals throughout the USA, plus many legendary theaters, casinos, and cruise ships. Draw the Line features lead vocalist, Neill Byrnes, a true Steven Tyler doppelgänger. Neill won a Steven Tyler lookalike contest during Aerosmith’s Pump tour, which kickstarted his 30 plus year career as Steven Tyler. During a January 1998 radio interview, Aerosmith Lead Singer, Steven Tyler, singled out Draw the Line as the best of the Aerosmith tribute bands. With disc jockey Nik Carter adding, "I’ve seen Draw the Line. They are Aerosmith!!" Byrnes and four more very talented musicians perfectly recreate the sound, energy, and vibe of an Aerosmith concert. Come enjoy hits "Dream On," "Sweet Emotion," "Walk This Way," "Janie's Got a Gun," "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)," "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" and much more! If you love Aerosmith, this is a show you Don’t Want to Miss!

Join Draw the Line’s Tribute to Aerosmith, a LIVE performance at the beautiful, historic Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, PA! Give a gift of music to yourself, your friends or your family! This show has reserved seating. All seats are $35 each. Purchase your tickets today online at strutherslibrarytheatre.org or in Warren, PA at the Library Theatre Office, 302 W. 3rd Ave., or call the office @ (814) 723-7231, 10 am – 5 pm, Mon. – Fri. Tickets are always available at the door!