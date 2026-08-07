© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Documentary, "Lightworkers" Screening to be held at Arts Altoona

Documentary, "Lightworkers" Screening to be held at Arts Altoona

This is a screening of the acclaimed Bobby Roth documentary highlighting activist interviews from across the country, working to preserve the dream of democracy in our nation. It is being held at Arts Altoona center at 6pm. Bobby Roth will be livestreamed after the film for questions from the audience

ArtsAltoona Center
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Indivisible blair county
8146568219
carolevon@gmail.com
www.indivisibleblaircounty.org

Artist Group Info

Bobby Roth
carolevon@gmail.com
www lightworkersdoc com
ArtsAltoona Center
2212 6th Avenue
Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602
814-201-7004
info@artsaltoona.org
https://artsaltoonacenter.org