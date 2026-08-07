Documentary, "Lightworkers" Screening to be held at Arts Altoona
Documentary, "Lightworkers" Screening to be held at Arts Altoona
This is a screening of the acclaimed Bobby Roth documentary highlighting activist interviews from across the country, working to preserve the dream of democracy in our nation. It is being held at Arts Altoona center at 6pm. Bobby Roth will be livestreamed after the film for questions from the audience
ArtsAltoona Center
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Indivisible blair county
8146568219
carolevon@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Bobby Roth
carolevon@gmail.com
ArtsAltoona Center
2212 6th AvenueAltoona, Pennsylvania 16602
814-201-7004
info@artsaltoona.org