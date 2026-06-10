DIY Mushroom Logs: Fantastic Fungi Fun — A Make & Take Marvel!

Are you a fancier of fabulous fungi? Do you find yourself fascinated by the forest floor — foraging for fantastic specimens, curious about the curious and complex world beneath your feet? If mycological marvels pique your passion for the natural world, this program is precisely what you've been looking for. Join our friendly, knowledgeable facilitators in the Rothrock State Forest for a deeply hands-on exploration of fungal biology- from the fine threads of mycelium to the fruiting bodies we recognize as mushrooms. Students will learn how fungi function as foundational decomposers in a forest ecosystem, cycling nutrients, forming symbiotic relationships with trees, and supporting the biodiversity that makes Pennsylvania's forests thrive.