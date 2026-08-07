DIY Bag and Keychain Charms
DIY Bag and Keychain Charms
Join us in the second floor Sun room to upcycle small items and jewelry into unique bag charms for your purse, tote, or keychain. Supplies provided, but if you have a particular item you're interested in using, feel free to bring it along to use in your art.
Registration required. Space is limited. https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4708
This and all library programs are made possible by your donations to Schlow Library Foundation.
Schlow Library, Sun Room
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow library
Schlow Library, Sun Room
211 S. Allen St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801