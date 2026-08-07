DIY Bag and Keychain Charms

Join us in the second floor Sun room to upcycle small items and jewelry into unique bag charms for your purse, tote, or keychain. Supplies provided, but if you have a particular item you're interested in using, feel free to bring it along to use in your art.

Registration required. Space is limited. https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4708

This and all library programs are made possible by your donations to Schlow Library Foundation.