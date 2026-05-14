Think you’ve got what it takes to be a true trivia-saurus? From blockbuster movies to classic TV and unforgettable books, dinos have ruled pop culture for ages!

Join us for Dino-Stars: Pop Culture Trivia at the Bellefonte Library on Thursday, June 18th at 6pm and put your prehistoric knowledge to the ultimate test. Solo players or teams are welcome! Teams or solo players will need to bring one device to use for gameplay.

We will be using the Kahoot! app, which can be downloaded for free for iOS and Android.

Registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome if space allows. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf226v1I_UG_QaNlOCEvw5ZveOMEWG8TzN0fpi1YbTHY023Rw/viewform

This event is part of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to register for the program before attending this event. Learn more on our website: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/