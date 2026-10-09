Penn State Altoona will host a Dignity Day event on Friday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Slep Student Center’s Pond View Lounge. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested.

The event will include a soup-and-salad lunch and a discussion on the differences between dignity and respect, brain science and the elements of dignity. Additional activities include a dignity discussion card activity and an activity involving the dignity index.

The event is open to students, faculty, staff and community members. Dignity Day is sponsored by the Dignity Collaborative at Penn State Altoona.

Register online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1owTsd6agraOdUsUTPkh7Ayas8LzcpTICQVtecgv5N3U/viewform?ts=6ac8f8f6&edit_requested=true

