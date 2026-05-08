Join Mid-State Literacy Council on May 26th at 1:00pm at the Centre County Library in Bellefonte for a free technology lecture called “Digital Genealogy Tools.” In this lecture, we’ll discuss some of the most popular websites and platforms and explore their features. We’ll also talk about how to access free resources, including those available from many public libraries, and explore websites offering tips and guides to creating your own digital family tree. This lecture is free and open to any adult 50 or older. To register, please call 814-238-1809 or email lregan@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org.