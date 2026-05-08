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Digital Genealogy Tools

Digital Genealogy Tools

Join Mid-State Literacy Council on May 26th at 1:00pm at the Centre County Library in Bellefonte for a free technology lecture called “Digital Genealogy Tools.” In this lecture, we’ll discuss some of the most popular websites and platforms and explore their features. We’ll also talk about how to access free resources, including those available from many public libraries, and explore websites offering tips and guides to creating your own digital family tree. This lecture is free and open to any adult 50 or older. To register, please call 814-238-1809 or email lregan@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org.

Centre County Library
01:00 PM - 02:15 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026

Event Supported By

Mid-State Literacy Council
814-238-1809
agiedroc@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org
https://www.mid-stateliteracycouncil.org/
Centre County Library
200 N. Allegheny Street
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
814-355-1516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte/