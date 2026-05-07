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Digital Genealogy Tools

Digital Genealogy Tools

Join Mid-State Literacy Council on June 10th at 10:30 am at the Active Adult Center in the Nittany Mall Suite #990 for a free technology lecture called “Digital Genealogy Tools.” In this lecture, we’ll discuss some of the most popular websites and platforms and explore their features. We’ll also talk about how to access free resources, including those available from many public libraries, and explore websites offering tips and guides to creating your own digital family tree. This lecture is free and open to any adult 50 or older. To register, please call 814-238-1809 or email lregan@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org.

Centre Region Active Adult Center, Nittany Mall
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Mid-State Literacy Council
814-238-1809
agiedroc@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org
https://www.mid-stateliteracycouncil.org/
Centre Region Active Adult Center, Nittany Mall
2901 E. College Avenue, Suite #990
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 231-3076
activeadults@crcog.net
https://www.crpr.org/centre-region-active-adult-center