Digging in the Dirt - Finding Treasures in the Stacks w/ Dr. Susan Toby Evans

Dr. Susan Toby Evans is a real-life archaeologist, author, and professor of anthropology from Penn State University, specializing in Mezo-American palace architecture. Dr. Evans will share details from her first dig as lead, beginning in the 80s and discuss the fascinating culture of pre-Columbian Central America. Artifacts for viewing will be available courtesy of the Matson Museum of Anthropology.

Want to learn more about archaeology? Check our Dr. Evan's book, Ancient Mexico & Central America : archaeology and culture history.

No registration required