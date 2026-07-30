Customer Appreciation Day at Nature's Pantry
Customer Appreciation Day at Nature's Pantry
Join us at Nature's Pantry for Customer Appreciation Day! 20% off storewide on everything not already on sale, free samples throughout the store, a raffle, and a free gift with purchase. Thank you for shopping local — we appreciate our customers! Nature's Pantry, 2331 Commercial Blvd, State College.
Nature's Pantry
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Nature's Pantry
(814) 861-5200
naturespantry@gmail.com
Nature's Pantry
2331 Commercial BlvdState College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 861-5200
naturespantry@gmail.com