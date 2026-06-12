Curtin Village Ownership Celebration: Reception/Tour

Community Invited to Celebrate a New Chapter for Eagle Iron Works & Curtin Village

The Roland Curtin Foundation invites the community to join in celebrating a historic milestone for Eagle Iron Works & Curtin Village as ownership of the treasured historic site officially transfers from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to the Foundation.

The public celebration will take place on Sunday, June 28, at 1 p.m. at Eagle Iron Works & Curtin Village, located at 251 Curtin Village Road in Howard. The event will feature a brief program commemorating the transfer of ownership and recognizing the many individuals, organizations, and supporters who have worked to preserve the site and secure its future.

More than 100 are expected to attend, including local and state government officials and members of the Curtin family.

Following the program, guests are invited to enjoy a reception and fellowship with fellow supporters of the historic property. At 2 p.m., a guided tour of the village and historic structures will be offered, providing visitors an opportunity to explore one of Pennsylvania’s most significant iron plantations and learn about its rich industrial and cultural heritage. A new exhibit, a Curtin Family photo gallery will debut.

Adding to the festivities, Irish dancers will perform during the afternoon celebration, highlighting the traditions and community spirit that have long been part of the region’s history.

As a special keepsake, the first 100 guests will receive a souvenir skeleton key. The key symbolizes the important role the community plays in preserving Eagle Iron Works & Curtin Village and serves as a reminder that local residents and supporters are truly the key to the property’s future success.

“This transfer represents more than a change in ownership,” said Sue Hannegan, director of The Roland Curtin Foundation, a 501c3 that manages the Nationally Registered Historic property and is comprised of unpaid volunteers. “It marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the preservation and interpretation of this remarkable historic site. We invite everyone who values our local history to join us in celebrating and becoming part of its future.”

The event is free and open to the public. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by emailing curtinvillage@gmail.com. The reception is sponsored by the Bellefonte Historic and Cultural Association. The event will air live on 3WZ and be promoted on the radio station thanks to a sponsorship by CS Meyers & Son.

For additional information about the celebration or The Roland Curtin Foundation, please visit curtinvillage.com and Facebook.

